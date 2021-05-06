Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: HEPA) recently:

4/29/2021 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2021 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/2/2021 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company's lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. "

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 94,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,133,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 96,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

