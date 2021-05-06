Analysts Offer Predictions for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of CUBI opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,040 shares of company stock worth $1,877,136. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

