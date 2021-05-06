Analysts Issue Forecasts for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

