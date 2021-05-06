Analysts Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report $71.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.30 million and the lowest is $67.70 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $67.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $352.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.00 million to $353.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $412.95 million, with estimates ranging from $401.30 million to $424.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPRT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,638,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 842,023 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $4,154,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPRT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. 161,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

