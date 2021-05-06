Analysts Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to announce $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 878,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,410,676. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.