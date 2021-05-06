Analysts Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. The Western Union reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.03.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Western Union by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after buying an additional 387,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,433,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $94,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,105,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 112,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WU traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 111,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,126. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 54.34%.

The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

