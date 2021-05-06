Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). Target Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 280%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.98. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

