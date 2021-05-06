Analysts Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Announce $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. Synopsys posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Shares of SNPS remained flat at $$237.46 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 847,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,202. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $151.52 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.57.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,235,501.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,782.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,106,000 after buying an additional 1,020,573 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after buying an additional 519,161 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,968,000 after buying an additional 245,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,997,000 after buying an additional 218,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

