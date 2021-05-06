Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to post $48.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.31 million and the lowest is $44.59 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $38.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $200.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.54 million to $218.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $233.95 million, with estimates ranging from $181.79 million to $265.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Several research firms have commented on EPRT. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.95.

EPRT stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $26.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

