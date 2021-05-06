Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $760.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post sales of $760.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.00 million to $761.00 million. Crane reported sales of $677.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Crane by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Crane by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 135,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Crane by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.75. 245,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. Crane has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $99.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.61 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.