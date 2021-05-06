Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $83.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $84.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

