Analysts Expect BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioVie’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioVie will report full-year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioVie.

BIVI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of BioVie in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIVI traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. 2,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,782. BioVie has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioVie stock. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. BioVie comprises about 1.1% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. swisspartners Ltd. owned about 0.54% of BioVie as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

