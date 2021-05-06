Analysts Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. AT&T reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,876,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

