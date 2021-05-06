Analysts Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.45 Billion

Brokerages expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to post $10.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.75 billion and the lowest is $10.27 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $7.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $41.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.17 billion to $42.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.45 billion to $44.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

ABT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,305,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $210.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after buying an additional 1,067,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 1,055,053 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

