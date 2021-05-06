Analysts Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Announce $2.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the highest is $2.43. Primerica posted earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $11.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share.

PRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.57.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Primerica by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after buying an additional 85,799 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.05. 176,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,134. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.87. Primerica has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.