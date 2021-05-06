Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $3.70 on Wednesday, hitting $337.82. The company had a trading volume of 509,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.68, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.73. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.86%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 13,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,569.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 297,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,035,605.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,746 shares of company stock valued at $89,124,457 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.