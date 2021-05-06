Analysts Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.93. 4,404,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,393. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

