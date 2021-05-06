Analysts Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $914.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce sales of $914.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $965.90 million and the lowest is $827.93 million. Align Technology reported sales of $352.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 159.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

ALGN stock traded down $12.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $569.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,953. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $195.56 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $570.95 and its 200-day moving average is $532.50.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

