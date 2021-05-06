Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $153.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.