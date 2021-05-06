Analog Century Management LP Sells 800 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Century Management LP decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 2.9% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $156.45. The company had a trading volume of 123,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,393. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.