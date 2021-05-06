Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$23 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.51 million.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. 196,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,658. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.