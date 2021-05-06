Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$23 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.51 million.
Shares of Amtech Systems stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. 196,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,658. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.65.
Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amtech Systems Company Profile
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.
