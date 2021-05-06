Amon (AMN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $43,827.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $43,827.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00083254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00065488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.55 or 0.00805895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00101749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.99 or 0.09018753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Amon

Amon is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

