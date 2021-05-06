Amit Mathradas Sells 1,074 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Mathradas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28.

Shares of AVLR traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,753. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.53 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -194.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.51.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,597,000 after acquiring an additional 375,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avalara by 4,751.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Avalara by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,092,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 665,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after purchasing an additional 73,063 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

