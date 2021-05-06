Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3,408.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.