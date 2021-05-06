Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $217.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

AMGN stock opened at $249.35 on Tuesday. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $779,408. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after acquiring an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

