Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,994,000. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.57. 86,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,949. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.39 and a 200 day moving average of $236.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

