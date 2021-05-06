AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Thomas A. Amato Sells 1,130 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AME opened at $136.88 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $39,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

