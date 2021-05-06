AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $116.67. 44,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $81.51 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

