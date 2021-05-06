Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 384,879 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

