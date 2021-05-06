American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AREC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective (up from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on American Resources in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

AREC stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. American Resources has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $159.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AREC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

