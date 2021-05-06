American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AFG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.16. The company had a trading volume of 299,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,262. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.55 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $126.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFG. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

