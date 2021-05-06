Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%.

NYSE AMRC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,293. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at $55,762,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,300,000 over the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

