Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Conformis by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Conformis in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conformis alerts:

Shares of CFMS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.84. 14,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Conformis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.00.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.