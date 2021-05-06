Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.72. 9,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,411. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $227.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.51.

