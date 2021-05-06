Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises 1.2% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,958.3% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $34.01. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,949. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91.

