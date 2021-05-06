AMC Networks (AMCX) to Release Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect AMC Networks to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMCX stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $572,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,624 in the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

