Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 billion-$116 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.68 billion.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $26.11 on Thursday, hitting $3,296.65. 194,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,556. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,320.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,259.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,201.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

