Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 111.1% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,270.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,320.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,259.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3,201.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

