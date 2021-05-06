Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,270.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,259.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,201.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,320.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

