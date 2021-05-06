Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

ALTM opened at $67.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.97. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.06). The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative net margin of 255.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,952.50%. On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth $58,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.