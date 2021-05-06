Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -292.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.30.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $31,892,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,402,000 after purchasing an additional 294,790 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,294,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Truist started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.75.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

