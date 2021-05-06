Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.25

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Alternative Income REIT stock opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.76. The firm has a market cap of £55.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85. Alternative Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 46.30 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 72 ($0.94).

About Alternative Income REIT

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders, whilst maintaining capital values in real terms, from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation-linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

