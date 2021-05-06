Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $20.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 95,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

PINE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 37,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,704. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

