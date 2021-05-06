AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 2,068 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.88. The company had a trading volume of 27,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,177. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $172.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALXN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.73.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

