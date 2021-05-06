AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 348.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.33. 3,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,632. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $265.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

