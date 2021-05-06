AlphaMark Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.03. 22,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,636. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Insiders sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

