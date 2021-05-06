AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $8.52 Million Position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF makes up 3.2% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.75% of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,186,000.

Shares of EMNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.64. 6,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,442. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $110.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average of $100.74.

