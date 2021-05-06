Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,850.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,314.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,196.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,926.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

