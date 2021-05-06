Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,356.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,213.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,936.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.91 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

