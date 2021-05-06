Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock traded up $12.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,369.07. 24,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,213.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,936.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.91 and a one year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

